Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) Stake Decreased by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its position in Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sadoff Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 490.5% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 116,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after buying an additional 96,540 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 67,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Capital One National Association raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) traded up 0.07% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,964,874 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.51. Mondelez International Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.88 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a PE ratio of 85.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc. will post $1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 143.40%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.19 target price (up previously from $35.88) on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. RBC Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.21.

In other news, Director Lewis W. K. Booth purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.61 per share, with a total value of $104,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $167,542,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $594,994.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc is a snack company. The Company manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products for consumers in approximately 165 countries around the world. The Company operates through five segments: Latin America; Asia Pacific; Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EEMEA); Europe, and North America.

