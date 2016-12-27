Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) Shares Bought by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 3,785,300.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,853 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $7,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.2% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE:MHK) traded up 0.01% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,206 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $15.11 billion. Mohawk Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.56 and a 52 week high of $216.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.90.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.04. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company earned $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries Inc. will post $12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America Corp. assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co. assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price target for the company. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.64.

In other Mohawk Industries news, Director Cock Frans Georges De purchased 3,750 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $750,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chistopher Wellborn sold 7,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,446,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,985,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a flooring manufacturer that creates products for residential and commercial spaces around the world. The Company’s manufacturing and distribution processes provide carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone, luxury vinyl tile (LVT) and vinyl flooring. It operates in three segments: Global Ceramic, which designs, manufactures, sources, distributes and markets a line of ceramic tile, porcelain tile and natural stone products; Flooring North America (Flooring NA), which designs, manufactures, sources, distributes and markets carpet, laminate, carpet pad, rugs, hardwood and vinyl, including LVT, in a range of colors, textures and patterns, and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW), which designs, manufactures, sources, distributes and markets laminate, hardwood flooring, roofing elements, insulation boards, medium-density fiberboard, chipboards and vinyl flooring products.

