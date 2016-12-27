Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 8,447 Shares of Public Storage (PSA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 339,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,447 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $75,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in Public Storage by 28.1% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 1.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 23.4% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. WFG Advisors LP boosted its stake in Public Storage by 0.6% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the third quarter worth about $142,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) opened at 218.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.17. The company has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $200.65 and a 1-year high of $277.60.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.71% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company earned $663.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Public Storage will post $6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.70%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. FBR & Co reduced their price target on Public Storage from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down previously from $284.00) on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.19.

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 69,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $214.98 per share, for a total transaction of $14,997,649.74. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,396,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,908,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Reyes sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.32, for a total transaction of $12,979,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s business activities include the ownership and operation of self-storage facilities, which offer storage spaces for lease, generally on a month-to-month basis, for personal and business use, ancillary activities, such as merchandise sales and tenant reinsurance to the tenants at its self-storage facilities, as well as the acquisition and development of additional self-storage space.

