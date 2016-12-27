Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 19,184 Shares of CarMax Inc. (KMX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,309,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,184 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CarMax were worth $69,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in CarMax by 1,283.1% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in CarMax by 6.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 64.1% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CarMax by 91.2% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in CarMax by 16.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) opened at 64.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.22. CarMax Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.25 and a 52-week high of $66.64.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. CarMax had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company earned $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CarMax Inc. will post $3.28 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 19,184 Shares of CarMax Inc. (KMX)” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/mitsubishi-ufj-trust-banking-corp-sells-19184-shares-of-carmax-inc-kmx/1133885.html.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMX. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $75.00 target price on CarMax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Vetr raised CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on CarMax from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CarMax from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $197,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,235.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc (CarMax) is a holding company. The Company is a retailer of used vehicles. The Company operates through two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF). The Company’s CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations, excluding financing provided by CAF.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.