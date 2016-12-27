Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $99,641,000 Position in Danaher Corp. (DHR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,271,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,141 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Danaher Corp. were worth $99,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher Corp. by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher Corp. by 9.3% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 22,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. North American Management Corp increased its stake in Danaher Corp. by 0.5% in the second quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 132,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,355,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in Danaher Corp. by 66.1% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 25,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR) opened at 78.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.73 and its 200 day moving average is $78.65. Danaher Corp. has a one year low of $61.60 and a one year high of $82.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. Danaher Corp. had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Corp. will post $3.60 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Danaher Corp.’s payout ratio is currently 13.97%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/mitsubishi-ufj-trust-banking-corp-has-99641000-position-in-danaher-corp-dhr/1133868.html.

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher Corp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Danaher Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays PLC upped their price target on shares of Danaher Corp. from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher Corp. in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Danaher Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.69 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher Corp. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

In related news, insider Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 36,125 shares of Danaher Corp. stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.68, for a total transaction of $2,878,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,366,829.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures and markets professional, medical, industrial and commercial products and services. The Company operates in five segments: Test & Measurement; Environmental; Life Sciences & Diagnostics; Dental, and Industrial Technologies. Its Test & Measurement segment offers products, software and services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.