Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $73,523,000 Position in Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (APC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:APC) by 11.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,160,408 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 123,296 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum Corp. were worth $73,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kanaly Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corp. by 44.2% in the second quarter. Kanaly Trust Co now owns 2,004 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corp. by 90.9% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corp. by 4.9% in the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corp. during the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Argentus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corp. during the third quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:APC) opened at 71.25 on Tuesday. Anadarko Petroleum Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.16 and a 52 week high of $73.33. The stock’s market cap is $39.82 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.20.

Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:APC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Anadarko Petroleum Corp. had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 50.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anadarko Petroleum Corp. will post ($3.07) EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Anadarko Petroleum Corp.’s payout ratio is currently -2.68%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/mitsubishi-ufj-trust-banking-corp-has-73523000-position-in-anadarko-petroleum-corp-apc/1133883.html.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APC shares. TheStreet cut Anadarko Petroleum Corp. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Anadarko Petroleum Corp. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corp. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on Anadarko Petroleum Corp. from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets set a $70.00 price objective on Anadarko Petroleum Corp. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.23.

Anadarko Petroleum Corp. Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (Anadarko) is an independent exploration and production company. The Company’s segments include Oil and Gas Exploration & Production; Midstream, and Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration & Production segment explores for and produces oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), and focuses on the development and operation of the Company’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:APC).

Receive News & Ratings for Anadarko Petroleum Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadarko Petroleum Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.