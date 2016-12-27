Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 26,036 Shares of Apache Corp. (APA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Apache Corp. (NYSE:APA) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,168,693 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 26,036 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Apache Corp. were worth $74,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Apache Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $334,000. Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apache Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $710,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apache Corp. by 5.3% in the second quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sunnymeath Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apache Corp. by 186.4% in the second quarter. Sunnymeath Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apache Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apache Corp. (NYSE:APA) opened at 66.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.48 and its 200-day moving average is $58.17. The stock’s market capitalization is $25.19 billion. Apache Corp. has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $69.00.

Apache Corp. (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. Apache Corp. had a negative net margin of 166.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Apache Corp. will post ($0.96) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th. Apache Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.42%.

APA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vetr upgraded shares of Apache Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays PLC lifted their target price on shares of Apache Corp. from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their target price on shares of Apache Corp. from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Apache Corp. from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted their price objective on shares of Apache Corp. from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.43.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.02 per share, for a total transaction of $870,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,435.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Lowe bought 2,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.65 per share, with a total value of $122,909.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $432,375. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apache Corp. Company Profile

Apache Corporation (Apache) is an independent energy company. Both domestically and internationally, the Company explores for, develops and produces natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. The Company has exploration and production interests in four countries: the United States, Canada, Egypt, and the United Kingdom (North Sea).

