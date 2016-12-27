Milacron Holdings Corp. (MCRN) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE:MCRN) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,302,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533,885 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Milacron Holdings Corp. were worth $36,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRN. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in shares of Milacron Holdings Corp. by 28.8% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 3,134,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,482,000 after buying an additional 700,099 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Milacron Holdings Corp. by 75.6% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,252,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,683,000 after buying an additional 969,630 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Milacron Holdings Corp. by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,145,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,617,000 after buying an additional 52,042 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Milacron Holdings Corp. during the second quarter worth about $15,243,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Milacron Holdings Corp. by 26.7% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,009,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,641,000 after buying an additional 212,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE:MCRN) traded up 0.32% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.78. 4,230 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average of $16.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 0.82. Milacron Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $19.32.

Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE:MCRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Milacron Holdings Corp. had a net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 55.61%. The business earned $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Milacron Holdings Corp. will post $1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Milacron Holdings Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Milacron Holdings Corp. Company Profile

Milacron Holdings Corp. is engaged in the manufacture, distribution, and service of engineered and customized systems used in the plastic technology and processing industry. The Company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids).

