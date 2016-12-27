Micron Technology’s (MU) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group AG

Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on MU. Wells Fargo & Co. reissued an outperform rating and issued a $27.50 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday. Brean Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday. Instinet reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of Micron Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $24.93 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.94.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) opened at 23.26 on Monday. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $23.49. The firm’s market cap is $24.19 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day moving average is $16.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The business earned $3.97 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post $2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, VP April S. Arnzen sold 11,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $202,433.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,675.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian Shirley sold 90,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $1,605,849.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 397,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,087,189.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 12.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 398,787 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after buying an additional 43,716 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,408,000. Honeywell International Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,508,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,463,000. Finally, Nepsis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 15.0% in the third quarter. Nepsis Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after buying an additional 59,254 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

