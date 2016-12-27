Micron Technology’s (MU) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Instinet

Instinet reiterated their buy rating on shares of Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a $28.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MU. Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday. Brean Capital increased their target price on Micron Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co. reissued an outperform rating and issued a $27.50 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.94.

Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) opened at 23.26 on Monday. Micron Technology has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $23.49. The firm’s market cap is $24.19 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business earned $3.97 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post $2.42 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/micron-technologys-mu-buy-rating-reaffirmed-at-instinet/1133792.html.

In related news, VP Steven L. Thorsen, Jr. sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $1,107,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 358,690 shares in the company, valued at $6,305,770.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP April S. Arnzen sold 11,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $202,433.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,675.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $656,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 1.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 526,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after buying an additional 7,842 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 25.0% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,580,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,107,000 after buying an additional 315,718 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 308.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 1,938,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,472,000 after buying an additional 1,464,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 13.0% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.