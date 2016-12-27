Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Rating Reiterated by Brean Capital

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Brean Capital in a report issued on Friday. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $25.00. Brean Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday. Argus increased their target price on Micron Technology from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.94.

Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) opened at 23.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.29. The company’s market capitalization is $24.19 billion. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $23.49.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter. Micron Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post $2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Brian Shirley sold 90,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $1,605,849.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 397,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,087,189.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP April S. Arnzen sold 11,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $202,433.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,675.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 6,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 79.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,114 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. BKS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.9% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 99.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

