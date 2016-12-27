Michael J. Ambrogi Sells 27,500 Shares of NovoCure Ltd. (NVCR) Stock

NovoCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVCR) COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $227,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,224.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NovoCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVCR) opened at 8.00 on Tuesday. NovoCure Ltd. has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $25.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.97. The firm’s market capitalization is $694.24 million.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 69.89% and a negative net margin of 219.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NovoCure Ltd. will post ($1.61) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVCR. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 target price on NovoCure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 1,431.0% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 75,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 70,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NovoCure by 498.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 114,190 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in NovoCure by 484.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 88,030 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the second quarter worth about $823,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NovoCure by 465.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. 21.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited is a commercial-stage oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a therapy called TTFields for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. TTFields is a low-toxicity anti-mitotic treatment that uses low-intensity, intermediate frequency, alternating electric fields to exert physical forces on molecules inside cancer cells, disrupting the basic machinery for normal cell division, leading to cancer cell death.

