Metro Ag (ETR:MEO3) has been assigned a €36.00 ($37.50) price target by Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MEO3. Barclays PLC set a €30.50 ($31.77) price objective on shares of Metro Ag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Commerzbank AG set a €37.50 ($39.06) price target on shares of Metro Ag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €23.00 ($23.96) price target on shares of Metro Ag and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($27.08) price target on shares of Metro Ag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($36.46) price target on shares of Metro Ag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €31.28 ($32.59).

Metro Ag (ETR:MEO3) opened at 27.088 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of €8.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.778. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €25.85 and a 200 day moving average price of €25.06. Metro Ag has a 52-week low of €19.97 and a 52-week high of €27.45.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Metro Ag (MEO3) Given a €36.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts” was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/metro-ag-meo3-given-a-36-00-price-target-by-warburg-research-analysts/1133537.html.

About Metro Ag

Metro AG is a Germany-based company engaged in the self-service wholesale trade sector. The Company operates through three segments: METRO Cash & Carry, Media-Saturn and Real. The METRO Cash & Carry segment operates in the wholesale business for professional customers, such as hotels and restaurants, catering firms, independent retailers, service providers and public authorities, and comprises the brands METRO and MAKRO.

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Ag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Ag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.