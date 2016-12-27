Mednax Inc. (MD) Shares Bought by BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd

BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd raised its stake in Mednax Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd’s holdings in Mednax were worth $7,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Mednax by 317.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,817,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,103,000 after buying an additional 2,142,237 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Mednax during the second quarter valued at about $109,915,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mednax by 17,600.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,443,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,619,000 after buying an additional 1,435,147 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mednax during the second quarter valued at about $80,335,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Mednax during the second quarter valued at about $34,026,000. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mednax Inc. (NYSE:MD) traded up 0.07% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,900 shares. Mednax Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.36 and a 12-month high of $76.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.89 and its 200-day moving average is $67.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.64.

Mednax (NYSE:MD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Mednax had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm earned $828 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mednax Inc. will post $4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MD shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Mednax in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mednax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James Financial Inc. downgraded Mednax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. started coverage on Mednax in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group downgraded Mednax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mednax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

In related news, Director Md Pascal J. Goldschmidt purchased 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.52 per share, with a total value of $139,692.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,374.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mednax Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc is a provider of physician services, including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, teleradiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The Company’s national network consists of approximately 3,240 affiliated physicians, including approximately 1,100 physicians who provide neonatal clinical care, in over 30 states and Puerto Rico, within hospital-based neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), to babies born prematurely or with medical complications.

