Mednax Inc. (MD) Position Decreased by BlackRock Investment Management LLC

BlackRock Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mednax Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 274,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mednax were worth $18,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mednax by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mednax by 2.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Mednax by 317.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,817,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,103,000 after buying an additional 2,142,237 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Mednax by 6.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Mednax during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mednax Inc. (NYSE:MD) traded up 0.09% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.82. 173,965 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.64. Mednax Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.36 and a 12 month high of $76.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.89 and a 200 day moving average of $67.16.

Mednax (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Mednax had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $828 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mednax Inc. will post $4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MD shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Mednax in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mednax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James Financial Inc. cut shares of Mednax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Mednax in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group cut shares of Mednax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.67.

In related news, Director Md Pascal J. Goldschmidt purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.52 per share, with a total value of $139,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,374.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX, Inc is a provider of physician services, including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, teleradiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The Company’s national network consists of approximately 3,240 affiliated physicians, including approximately 1,100 physicians who provide neonatal clinical care, in over 30 states and Puerto Rico, within hospital-based neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), to babies born prematurely or with medical complications.

