MEDIASET ESPANA UNSP ADR EA REPR 1 (NASDAQ:GETVY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA conducts television, cinema and music production operations. It also owns and operates the Spanish television station Telecinco as well as media and advertising companies. Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA is based in Madrid, Spain. “

Shares of MEDIASET ESPANA UNSP ADR EA REPR 1 (NASDAQ:GETVY) remained flat at $13.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4394.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average is $13.05. MEDIASET ESPANA UNSP ADR EA REPR 1 has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/mediaset-espana-unsp-adr-ea-repr-1-getvy-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research/1134320.html.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEDIASET ESPANA UNSP ADR EA REPR 1 (GETVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEDIASET ESPANA UNSP ADR EA REPR 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDIASET ESPANA UNSP ADR EA REPR 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.