Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Maxim is an OEM of analog and mixed signal ICs. Year-to-date the stock has underperformed the Zacks Semiconductor-Analog and Mixed industry. The fiscal first-quarter earnings of the company were a penny above the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Maxim has a solid portfolio that generates steady design wins, a highly profitable and well-diversified core business, a policy of maintaining efficiency that has led to cost cutting measures and regular cash returns. Maxim’s exposure to the consumer and communications markets increases risks. However, the diversification of the consumer revenue across a variety of tablets, wearables, peripherals and smartphones is adding stability to the company’s business profile.”

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MXIM. Barclays PLC lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. RBC Capital Markets restated a sector perform rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Maxim Integrated Products from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. B. Riley restated a neutral rating and set a $38.50 price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co. restated a market perform rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $30.50) on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.30.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) opened at 39.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.11. Maxim Integrated Products has a 12 month low of $30.28 and a 12 month high of $42.37.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $561.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will post $1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.42%.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, Director James R. Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $80,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $730,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 87.8% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 31.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 17.3% in the third quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits, referred to as analog circuits. The Company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. The Company caters to automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer and industrial markets.

