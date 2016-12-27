LS Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 14.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,224 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.9% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in Emerson Electric by 11.4% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 90.6% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 405.6% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) traded up 0.65% on Tuesday, hitting $57.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,183 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.47 and a 200 day moving average of $53.42. The stock has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.21. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $41.25 and a 12 month high of $58.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.31 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is engaged in offering technology and engineering together that provides solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets around the world. The company operates through five business segments: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Network Power, Climate Technologies, and Commercial & Residential Solutions.

