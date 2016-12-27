Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 800 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Insight Capital Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 201,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,631,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,275,000. Integrated Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BR) traded up 0.32% on Tuesday, reaching $66.29. 246,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.29. Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $71.74.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm earned $895 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.41 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 34.10%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. will post $3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/louisiana-state-employees-retirement-system-sells-800-shares-of-broadridge-financial-solutions-inc-br/1134349.html.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 7,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $496,580.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,774.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Weber sold 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total transaction of $250,026.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,541.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc (Broadridge) is a provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds and corporate issuers. The Company’s segments include Investor Communication Solutions, and Global Technology and Operations. The Company offers Bank/Broker-Dealer Investor Communication Solutions, Customer Communication Solutions, Corporate Issuer Solutions, Advisor Solutions and Mutual Fund and Retirement Solutions through Investor Communication Solutions segment.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.