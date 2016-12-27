Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2,096,000 Stake in The Travelers Cos. (TRV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of The Travelers Cos. (NYSE:TRV) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Travelers Cos. were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Cos. by 5.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 154,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,333,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in The Travelers Cos. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 208,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,847,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in The Travelers Cos. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,664,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in The Travelers Cos. by 288.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 492,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,371,000 after buying an additional 365,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in The Travelers Cos. by 5.1% in the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Travelers Cos. (NYSE:TRV) traded down 0.11% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,790 shares. The Travelers Cos. has a 52-week low of $101.23 and a 52-week high of $123.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.94 and a 200-day moving average of $115.24. The stock has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.02.

The Travelers Cos. (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The company earned $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. The Travelers Cos. had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.84%. The Travelers Cos.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Travelers Cos. will post $9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. The Travelers Cos.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.29%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/louisiana-state-employees-retirement-system-has-2096000-stake-in-the-travelers-cos-trv/1134336.html.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Citigroup Inc. raised their price objective on The Travelers Cos. from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. William Blair cut The Travelers Cos. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $111.00 price target on The Travelers Cos. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $109.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of The Travelers Cos. in a report on Saturday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised The Travelers Cos. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.64.

In other The Travelers Cos. news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,134,956. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 2,000 shares of The Travelers Cos. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.19 per share, with a total value of $214,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,665.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Travelers Cos.

The Travelers Companies, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in providing a range of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations and individuals. It operates through three segments: Business and International Insurance; Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Cos. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Cos. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Cos. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.