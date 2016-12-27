Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Decreases Stake in Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd. (AHL)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its position in shares of Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:AHL) by 54.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,572 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Insurance Holdings were worth $6,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Insurance Holdings by 1.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 607,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,156,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Insurance Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $27,679,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Aspen Insurance Holdings by 10.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,294,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,032,000 after buying an additional 121,630 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Aspen Insurance Holdings by 7.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 250,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after buying an additional 18,048 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Insurance Holdings by 14.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 441,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,456,000 after buying an additional 55,957 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:AHL) traded down 0.63% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.15. The company had a trading volume of 203,515 shares. Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $40.34 and a one year high of $55.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.14 and its 200 day moving average is $47.75.

Aspen Insurance Holdings (NYSE:AHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $681 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.59 million. Aspen Insurance Holdings had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 14.12%. Aspen Insurance Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd. will post $3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Aspen Insurance Holdings’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Decreases Stake in Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd. (AHL)” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/los-angeles-capital-management-equity-research-inc-decreases-stake-in-aspen-insurance-holdings-ltd-ahl/1134174.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Insurance Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Aspen Insurance Holdings Company Profile

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (Aspen Holdings) is a holding company. The Company conducts insurance and reinsurance business through its subsidiaries: Aspen U.K. and AUL, Aspen Bermuda (Bermuda) and Aspen Specialty and AAIC (the United States). It operates in two segments: Aspen Insurance and Aspen Reinsurance (Aspen Re).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:AHL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.