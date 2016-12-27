Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Cuts Stake in Marsh & McLennan Cos. (MMC)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Cos. (NYSE:MMC) by 92.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949,636 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Cos. were worth $5,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Cos. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,517,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,678,000 after buying an additional 498,068 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Cos. by 30.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,680,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,918,000 after buying an additional 3,868,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Cos. by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 14,689,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,842,000 after buying an additional 184,031 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Cos. by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 8,413,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,783,000 after buying an additional 355,548 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Cos. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,357,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,661,000 after buying an additional 147,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Cos. (NYSE:MMC) traded down 0.47% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,214,800 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.89. Marsh & McLennan Cos. has a 52-week low of $50.81 and a 52-week high of $69.77.

Marsh & McLennan Cos. (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Marsh & McLennan Cos. had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Cos. will post $3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $55.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Cos. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Cos. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Cos. in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup Inc. cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Cos. from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $69.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Cos. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

In related news, Chairman Peter Zaffino sold 109,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $7,111,877.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 203,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,234,148.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Rapport sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Cos. Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc is a professional services firm offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. The Company is the parent company of various specialty consultants, including Marsh, an insurance broker, intermediary and risk advisor; Guy Carpenter, a risk and reinsurance specialist; Mercer, a provider of human resource (HR) and related financial advice and services, and Oliver Wyman Group, a management, economic and brand consultancy.

