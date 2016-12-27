L'Oreal SA (LRLCY) Given $34.88 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of L'Oreal SA (NASDAQ:LRLCY) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.63 (Hold) from the eight brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation, one has given a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. L'Oreal SA’s rating score has improved by 23.3% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $34.88 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given L'Oreal SA an industry rank of 97 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

LRLCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised L'Oreal SA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded L'Oreal SA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. RBC Capital Markets upgraded L'Oreal SA from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded L'Oreal SA from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Shares of L'Oreal SA (NASDAQ:LRLCY) traded up 0.197% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.116. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,515 shares. The company has a market cap of $100.97 billion and a PE ratio of 33.944. L'Oreal SA has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $39.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average of $36.92.

L'Oreal SA Company Profile

L’Oreal SA is a France-based holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, develops the business activities of the L’Oreal Group (Group) in the country or region in which they are located. The Group creates and develops cosmetic products. The Company’s segments are Professional Products, Consumer Products, L’Oreal Luxe and Active Cosmetics.

