Linde AG (LIN) PT Set at €162.00 by Warburg Research

Linde AG (ETR:LIN) has been assigned a €162.00 ($168.75) target price by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank AG restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde AG in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BNP Paribas set a €155.00 ($161.46) price objective on shares of Linde AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €118.00 ($122.92) price objective on shares of Linde AG and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €180.00 ($187.50) price objective on shares of Linde AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a €180.00 ($187.50) price objective on shares of Linde AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €156.29 ($162.80).

Linde AG (ETR:LIN) opened at 157.868 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €154.97 and a 200 day moving average of €143.42. The company has a market cap of €29.31 billion and a PE ratio of 23.811. Linde AG has a 12 month low of €113.97 and a 12 month high of €164.99.

About Linde AG

Linde AG is a Germany-based gas and engineering company that operates through three segments: Gases, Engineering and Other. The Gases segment offers a wide range of compressed and liquefied -gases, as well as chemicals to various industries, including energy, steel production, chemical processing, environmental protection and welding, as well as in food processing, glass production and electronics.

