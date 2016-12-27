Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) Stake Boosted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National Corp. (NYSE:LNC) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 521,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lincoln National Corp. were worth $24,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LNC. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National Corp. by 98.6% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Societe Generale acquired a new stake in Lincoln National Corp. during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National Corp. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National Corp. during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National Corp. during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corp. (NYSE:LNC) traded up 0.09% on Tuesday, reaching $67.65. The company had a trading volume of 133,557 shares. Lincoln National Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $69.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.58 and its 200-day moving average is $49.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 2.12.

Lincoln National Corp. (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.28. Lincoln National Corp. had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business earned $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Corp. will post $6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Lincoln National Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Lincoln National Corp.’s payout ratio is presently 18.83%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/lincoln-national-corp-lnc-stake-boosted-by-california-state-teachers-retirement-system/1133955.html.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Lincoln National Corp. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. RBC Capital Markets upgraded Lincoln National Corp. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National Corp. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, FBR & Co increased their price objective on Lincoln National Corp. from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National Corp. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.79.

In related news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $61,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Porter Payne sold 10,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $725,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lincoln National Corp.

Lincoln National Corporation is a holding company, which operates insurance and retirement businesses through subsidiary companies. The Company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation and retirement income products and solutions, through its business segments. It operates through four segments: Annuities segment, which offers fixed (including indexed) and variable annuities; Retirement Plan Services segment, which provides employers with retirement plan products and services; Life Insurance segment, which focuses in the creation and protection of wealth through life insurance products, and Group Protection, which offers principally group non-medical insurance products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Corp. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.