Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. is a content delivery partner enabling the next wave of Internet business and entertainment. More than 1300 Internet, entertainment, software, and technology brands trust their robust, scalable platform to monetize their digital assets by delivering a brilliant online experience to their global audience. LimeLight’s architecture bypasses the busy public Internet using a dedicated optical network that interconnects thousands of servers and delivers massive files at the speed of light — directly to the access networks that consumers use every day. LimeLight’s proven network and passion for service assures their customers that every object in their library will be instantly delivered to every user, every time. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LLNW. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.70 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Thursday. FBR & Co raised their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limelight Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.89.

Shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) opened at 2.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82. The company’s market cap is $257.89 million. Limelight Networks has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Limelight Networks by 3.9% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 304,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Limelight Networks by 1.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,820,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 26,504 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth $184,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Limelight Networks by 14.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 19,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Group Inc. increased its stake in Limelight Networks by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cowen Group Inc. now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network services to deliver content over Internet. The Company operates a globally distributed, computing platform and provides services under the Orchestrate Platform, which include content delivery, video content management, Website and Web application acceleration, Website and content security and cloud storage services.

