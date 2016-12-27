Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc (LEXEA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LEXEA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, FBN Securities initiated coverage on Liberty Expedia Holdings in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating for the company.
Liberty Expedia Holdings (NASDAQ:LEXEA) opened at 40.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.73. Liberty Expedia Holdings has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $45.43. The firm’s market capitalization is $2288.01 billion.
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.