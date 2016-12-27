Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LEXEA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, FBN Securities initiated coverage on Liberty Expedia Holdings in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating for the company.

Liberty Expedia Holdings (NASDAQ:LEXEA) opened at 40.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.73. Liberty Expedia Holdings has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $45.43. The firm’s market capitalization is $2288.01 billion.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc (LEXEA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/liberty-expedia-holdings-inc-lexea-earns-buy-rating-from-analysts-at-guggenheim/1133642.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.