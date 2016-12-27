Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) Stake Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 145.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,523 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the second quarter valued at $15,286,000. MSI Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1,452.5% in the second quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 35,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 32,928 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 223.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 14,897 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 28.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 11.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 500,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,587,000 after buying an additional 51,477 shares during the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt Inc. (NYSE:LEG) traded up 0.46% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.91. 286,521 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.95. Leggett & Platt Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $54.63.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $948.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 33.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt Inc. will post $2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.64%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. CJS Securities raised shares of Leggett & Platt to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Hilliard Lyons downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Leggett & Platt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

In other Leggett & Platt news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,405.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated is a manufacturer of engineered components and products found in homes, offices, automobiles and commercial aircraft. The Company operates in four segments: Residential Furnishings, Commercial Products, Industrial Materials and Specialized Products. The Residential Furnishings segment manufactures steel coiled bedsprings.

