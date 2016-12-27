Lear Corp. (LEA) Position Decreased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Lear Corp. (NYSE:LEA) by 41.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 155,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Lear Corp. were worth $18,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Lear Corp. by 164.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Lear Corp. by 2.6% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Lear Corp. by 65.9% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Societe Generale purchased a new position in shares of Lear Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Lear Corp. by 5,882.4% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corp. (NYSE:LEA) traded up 0.970% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.845. 198,287 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.242 and a beta of 1.26. Lear Corp. has a 52 week low of $93.54 and a 52 week high of $138.80.

Lear Corp. (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Lear Corp. had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The business earned $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lear Corp. will post $13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Lear Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lear Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Lear Corp. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lear Corp. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.45.

In other Lear Corp. news, EVP Terrence B. Larkin sold 4,020 shares of Lear Corp. stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $539,644.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,554 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,208.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald L. Runkle sold 3,900 shares of Lear Corp. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $515,658.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,475.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corp. Company Profile

Lear Corporation (Lear) is a supplier to the global automotive industry. The Company is engaged in supplying seating, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components and software, to automotive manufacturers. The Company operates through two segments: seating and electrical.

