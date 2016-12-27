Korea Investment CORP Increases Position in Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCA)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 75.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 194,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Discovery Communications by 18.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 527,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after buying an additional 83,650 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Discovery Communications by 3.4% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Discovery Communications during the second quarter valued at about $256,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Discovery Communications by 9.4% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. raised its stake in Discovery Communications by 4.3% in the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 81,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) traded up 0.43% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.12. 1,341,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.27. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $29.75.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The business earned $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Discovery Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Discovery Communications Inc. will post $1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DISCA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Discovery Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Argus lowered shares of Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Nomura cut their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.15.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery Communications, Inc, (Discovery) is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements. Its segments are U.S.

