KLCM Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Citigroup Inc. (C)

KLCM Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,805 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises approximately 6.0% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $18,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 3.2% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its position in Citigroup by 26.6% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in Citigroup by 44.5% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 57.1% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) traded up 0.418% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.245. The company had a trading volume of 5,139,146 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.320 and a beta of 1.75. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $61.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 17.58%. The firm earned $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post $4.70 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group set a $36.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Vetr upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.21 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.87.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc (Citi) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services and wealth management.

