KLA-Tencor Corp. (KLAC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA-Tencor Corp. (NASDAQ:KLAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has $88.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KLA is one of the leading suppliers of inspection and metrology products and services. Over the last three months, the stock has outperformed the Zacks characterized Semi-Equipment Wafer Fab industry. In the quarter, Lam terminated its proposed acquisition of KLA-Tencor, following antitrust objections from the Justice Department. KLA’s comprehensive product line, cost reduction initiatives and strong balance sheet remain positives that will generate growth whenever cyclical pressures permit. Though the competition and concentrated customer base increases execution risk, the increasing process control spending across foundry, memory and logic players through 2016 and beyond will enable KLA to deliver stronger results.”

KLAC has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a focus list rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of KLA-Tencor Corp. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Vetr upgraded shares of KLA-Tencor Corp. from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $83.21 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen and Company upgraded shares of KLA-Tencor Corp. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of KLA-Tencor Corp. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of KLA-Tencor Corp. from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.79 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.33.

Shares of KLA-Tencor Corp. (NASDAQ:KLAC) opened at 79.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.34 and its 200 day moving average is $73.86. KLA-Tencor Corp. has a 12 month low of $62.33 and a 12 month high of $83.23. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.61.

KLA-Tencor Corp. (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. KLA-Tencor Corp. had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 138.28%. The business had revenue of $751 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA-Tencor Corp. will post $5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from KLA-Tencor Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. KLA-Tencor Corp.’s payout ratio is 43.55%.

In other KLA-Tencor Corp. news, Director Kiran M. Patel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ahmad A. Khan sold 10,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.82, for a total transaction of $806,185.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,883.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its stake in KLA-Tencor Corp. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in KLA-Tencor Corp. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in KLA-Tencor Corp. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in KLA-Tencor Corp. by 0.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

KLA-Tencor Corp. Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation is a supplier of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries. The Company’s products are also used in various other industries, including the light emitting diode (LED) and data storage industries, as well as general materials research.

