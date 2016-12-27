Kansas City Southern (KSU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on January 18th

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.

Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) opened at 85.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.28 and a 200-day moving average of $91.31. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $62.20 and a 12 month high of $100.69. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The business earned $605 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.30 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post $4.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on KSU. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Citigroup Inc. raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.11.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Kansas City Southern (KSU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on January 18th” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/kansas-city-southern-ksu-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-33-on-january-18th/1133579.html.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1,280.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 8.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the second quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern (KCS) is a transportation holding company with domestic and international rail operations in North America that are focused on the north/south freight corridor connecting commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with industrial cities in Mexico. The Company controls and owns The Kansas City Southern Railway Company (KCSR), a United States Class I railroad that serves a 10-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri and several key ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.