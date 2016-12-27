Kalmar Investments Inc. DE Has $27,801,000 Position in ResMed Inc. (RMD)

Kalmar Investments Inc. DE lowered its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 429,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,775 shares during the period. ResMed accounts for 1.3% of Kalmar Investments Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Kalmar Investments Inc. DE’s holdings in ResMed were worth $27,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. First New York Securities LLC NY boosted its stake in ResMed by 21.6% in the third quarter. First New York Securities LLC NY now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 14,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ResMed during the second quarter worth approximately $12,931,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in ResMed by 9.7% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 669,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,342,000 after buying an additional 59,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in ResMed by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 181,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,452,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) traded down 0.16% on Tuesday, reaching $61.93. 69,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.54. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.77 and a 52 week high of $70.90.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $465.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.05 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post $2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 55.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America Corp. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group reduced their price objective on shares of ResMed to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

In related news, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $127,284.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,146.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $1,145,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 367,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,077,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures and markets equipment for the diagnosis and treatment of sleep-disordered breathing and other respiratory disorders, including obstructive sleep apnea. The Company develops a range of products for sleep-disordered breathing and other respiratory disorders, including airdevices, informatics solutions, diagnostic products, mask systems, headgear and other accessories.

