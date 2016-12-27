JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $18,383,000 Position in Tronc Inc. (TRNC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Tronc Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNC) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,089,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,649 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Tronc were worth $18,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in Tronc by 13.9% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 43,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tronc by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Tronc during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Tronc by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Tronc by 243.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tronc Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNC) traded up 0.36% on Tuesday, reaching $13.80. The company had a trading volume of 26,216 shares. Tronc Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $17.93. The firm’s market capitalization is $502.71 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average is $14.68.

Tronc (NASDAQ:TRNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.37. Tronc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 124.45%. The business earned $378.24 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tronc Inc. will post ($0.03) EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRNC. TheStreet downgraded Tronc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tronc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

In other Tronc news, major shareholder Merrick Venture Management, Ll purchased 26,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $338,966.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,283,172 shares in the company, valued at $16,617,077.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick Soon-Shiong purchased 31,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $298,442.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 439,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,193.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tronc

tronc, Inc, formerly Tribune Publishing Company, is a content curation and monetization company focused on creating and distributing content across all channels. The Company’s portfolio of news and information brands includes daily and weekly titles, digital properties and verticals in markets across the country.

