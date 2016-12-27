John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $7,156,000 Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 1.5% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Kanaly Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Kanaly Trust Co now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) traded up 0.03% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.03. 1,146,939 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.22 and a 200-day moving average of $114.54. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.71 and a 1-year high of $120.02. The company has a market capitalization of $89.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business earned $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post $6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 42.09%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.74.

In other news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total value of $197,290.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,363.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley T. Sheares sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $329,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,607.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc (Honeywell) is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates in three segments: Aerospace, Automation and Control Solutions (ACS), and Performance Materials and Technologies (PMT). Its Aerospace segment supplies aircraft engines, integrated avionics, systems and service solutions, and related products and services for aircraft manufacturers, airlines, aircraft operators, military services, and defense and space contractors.

