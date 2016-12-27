Jefferies Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Coca-Cola Co. (KO)

Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE:KO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group reduced their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Coca-Cola in a report issued on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the brokerage will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.98. Jefferies Group currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Coca-Cola’s FY2018 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Vetr lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 28th. RBC Capital Markets set a $49.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.57.

Shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) traded up 0.02% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.61. 6,999,169 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.37 and its 200 day moving average is $43.05. Coca-Cola has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 84.85%.

In other news, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 36,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $1,528,544.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,388,750.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KO. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.0% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.7% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 562.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 25.0% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 38.0% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets over 500 nonalcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages but also a range of still beverages, such as waters, enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, and energy and sports drinks.

