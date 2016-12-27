Jefferies Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for WellCare Health Plans Inc. (WCG)

Jefferies Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of WellCare Health Plans Inc. (NYSE:WCG) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $137.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $134.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WCG. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a sell rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Leerink Swann restated a buy rating on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded WellCare Health Plans from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. downgraded WellCare Health Plans from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.44.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) opened at 138.30 on Wednesday. WellCare Health Plans has a 1-year low of $69.16 and a 1-year high of $141.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.05.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.52. The firm earned $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WellCare Health Plans will post $5.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul E. Weaver sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.83, for a total value of $386,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 37.5% in the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 46.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 301,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,267,000 after buying an additional 95,965 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 90.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 6,343 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the third quarter valued at $2,189,000.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc is a managed care company focused on government-sponsored managed care services, primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage (MA) and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs) to families, children, seniors and individuals with complex medical needs. The Company’s segments include Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans and Medicare PDPs.

