Jefferies Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Navistar International Corp. (NAV)

Jefferies Group restated their buy rating on shares of Navistar International Corp. (NYSE:NAV) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

“NAV provided an initial look at F2017 calling for adjusted EBITDA to be ‘higher’ on ‘similar’ revenues ($8.1bln in 2016). The company is also projecting manufacturing cash to decline by roughly $250mln, offset by the cash infusion from the strategic alliance with VW which is projected to close in 1Q17.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Navistar International Corp. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised shares of Navistar International Corp. from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navistar International Corp. from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Navistar International Corp. from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on shares of Navistar International Corp. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Navistar International Corp. has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Shares of Navistar International Corp. (NYSE:NAV) opened at 31.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day moving average is $19.69. Navistar International Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $32.84. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.59 billion.

Navistar International Corp. (NYSE:NAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Navistar International Corp. will post $0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Jefferies Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Navistar International Corp. (NAV)” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/jefferies-group-reiterates-buy-rating-for-navistar-international-corp-nav/1133644.html.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAV. Teachers Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Navistar International Corp. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors Inc. now owns 77,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in Navistar International Corp. by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 26,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Navistar International Corp. by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Navistar International Corp. by 0.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 315,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Navistar International Corp. by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Navistar International Corp. Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation (NIC) is a holding company, whose principal operating subsidiaries are Navistar, Inc and Navistar Financial Corporation (NFC). The Company is a manufacturer of International brand commercial and military trucks, MaxxForce brand diesel engines, IC Bus (IC) brand school and commercial buses, as well as a provider of service parts for trucks and diesel engines.

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.