Jefferies Group Initiates Coverage on Orbotech Ltd. (ORBK)

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group assumed coverage on shares of Orbotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ORBK) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.42% from the stock’s current price.

ORBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Orbotech in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Supply Chain Market Research LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Orbotech from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orbotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Orbotech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) opened at 33.49 on Friday. Orbotech has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $34.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Orbotech had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company earned $205 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Orbotech will post $2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Orbotech by 11.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orbotech by 14.4% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 25,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Orbotech by 42.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after buying an additional 57,700 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Orbotech by 37.9% in the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 116,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 31,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timpani Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orbotech by 70.5% in the third quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC now owns 148,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after buying an additional 61,267 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orbotech Company Profile

Orbotech Ltd. is a supplier of yield-enhancing and process-enabling solutions for the manufacture of electronics products. The Company operates through three segments: Production Solutions for the Electronics Industry, Solar Energy and Recognition Software. The Production Solutions for the Electronics Industry segment includes design, development, manufacture, marketing and servicing of solutions.

