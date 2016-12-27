Isle of Capri Casinos Inc. (ISLE) Stake Reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Isle of Capri Casinos Inc. (NASDAQ:ISLE) by 56.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 817,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040,730 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Isle of Capri Casinos were worth $18,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISLE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Isle of Capri Casinos by 3,980.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Isle of Capri Casinos by 76.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 13,408 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Isle of Capri Casinos during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Isle of Capri Casinos during the third quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Finally, DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Isle of Capri Casinos during the third quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Isle of Capri Casinos Inc. (NASDAQ:ISLE) traded down 1.06% on Tuesday, hitting $24.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,700 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.56. Isle of Capri Casinos Inc. has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $24.79.

Isle of Capri Casinos (NASDAQ:ISLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Isle of Capri Casinos had a return on equity of 62.06% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $198.60 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Isle of Capri Casinos Inc. will post $1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Isle of Capri Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Gabelli upgraded Isle of Capri Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Macquarie lowered Isle of Capri Casinos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Isle of Capri Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Isle of Capri Casinos Company Profile

Isle of Capri Casinos, Inc is a developer, owner and operator of branded gaming facilities and related dining, lodging and entertainment facilities in regional markets in the United States. The Company owns or operates over 10 gaming and entertainment facilities in Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Pennsylvania.

