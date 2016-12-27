IronBridge Capital Management LP Sells 15,714 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (GPN)

IronBridge Capital Management LP cut its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 8.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 168,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,714 shares during the period. IronBridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $12,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 77.8% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Global Payments by 1,305.2% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 90.7% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. PineBridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Global Payments by 39.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) traded up 0.28% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.50. 289,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.70. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 1.04. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.29 and a 12 month high of $79.93.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm earned $939.50 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post $3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $43,932.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,773.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total value of $480,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 343,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,399,835.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc is a provider of payment technology services. The Company provides payment and digital commerce solutions. The Company operates through three segments: North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Company’s segments primarily provide payment solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments and check-related services.

