IronBridge Capital Management LP Reduces Position in Carlisle Cos. Inc. (CSL)

IronBridge Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Carlisle Cos. Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 10.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,730 shares during the period. IronBridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Carlisle Cos. were worth $10,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Genesee Valley Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Cos. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Carlisle Cos. during the second quarter worth $29,421,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Cos. during the second quarter worth $311,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Carlisle Cos. by 5.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,910,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Cos. by 13.4% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Cos. Inc. (NYSE:CSL) traded up 0.99% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.61. 93,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.80. Carlisle Cos. Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $116.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.48 and a 200-day moving average of $106.00.

Carlisle Cos. (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.05. Carlisle Cos. had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business earned $991 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Cos. Inc. will post $5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Carlisle Cos.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

CSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Cos. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Carlisle Cos. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carlisle Cos. in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.57.

In other news, insider John W. Altmeyer sold 51,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $5,729,416.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,423,250.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Cos. Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a holding company for Carlisle Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company is a diversified manufacturing company. The Company operates through five segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT), Carlisle Brake & Friction (CBF) and Carlisle FoodService Products (CFSP).

