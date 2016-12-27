Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Laidlaw

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Laidlaw from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Laidlaw’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IONS. Leerink Swann raised their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Cos. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Vetr lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.34 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.94.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) traded up 3.82% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,297,204 shares. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $62.68. The stock’s market cap is $6.72 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.30.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $110.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.65 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 120.60% and a negative net margin of 77.30%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 125.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post ($1.16) earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 11,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 35,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,411.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO B Lynne Parshall sold 4,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 22,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, formerly Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, is engaged in discovering and developing ribonucleic acid-targeted (RNA-targeted) therapeutics. The Company operates through two segments: Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics. The Company’s Ionis Core segment is developing a drug discovery platform.

