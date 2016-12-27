Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)

Royal Dutch Shell PLC (NYSE: RDS.A) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/20/2016 – Royal Dutch Shell PLC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “We take a bullish stance on Royal Dutch Shell plc. Even though it has been a volatile year so far for the energy market, Shell has outperformed the Zacks categorized 'Oil & Gas-International Integrated' industry across the past three- and 6month periods. In particular, there are a few reasons to be bullish on Europe's largest oil company. While The Hague-based supermajor has been able to manage its expenses and progress on its large divestment program, the remarkable speed of its BG integration is what stands apart. Shell's near-term dividend outlook also looks good with the company delivering on its pledge to sustain the payout throughout 2016. As it is, we are a fan of Shell's strong and diversified portfolio of development projects that offer attractive long-term opportunities. Consequently, we think Shell offers substantial upside potential from the current price levels.”

12/19/2016 – Royal Dutch Shell PLC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Royal Dutch Shell is one of the largest integrated energy firms in the world with a strong and diversified portfolio of development projects that offer attractive long-term opportunities. The company’s acquisition of BG Group, UK’s third largest energy player, has improved its prospects even further. Shell will be able to boost its oil and gas reserves by almost 25% and will benefit from BG Group’s big projects worldwide. We believe that the recently struck deal to sell some of its GoM assets is an important step in executing on Shell's plan to divest $6-$8 billion of properties this year and maintain its generous dividend policy. However, the difficult operating environment – in the form of continued weakness in commodity prices and depressed refining margins – keeps us on the sidelines. We think that the current valuation is fair and adequately reflects Shell's future growth prospects.”

12/15/2016 – Royal Dutch Shell PLC was downgraded by analysts at Howard Weil to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $53.00.

12/14/2016 – Royal Dutch Shell PLC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Even though it has been a volatile year so far for the energy market, Shell has outperformed the Zacks categorized 'Oil & Gas-International Integrated' industry across the past three- and 6-month periods. While The Hague-based supermajor has been able to manage its expenses and progress on its large divestment program, the remarkable speed of its BG integration is what stands apart. Shell's near-term dividend outlook also looks good with the company delivering on its pledge to sustain the payout throughout 2016. Moreover, with the latest decision of both OPEC and non-OPEC players to cut oil production amid the supply glut, crude price has somewhat recovered. Following this the company’s upstream operation will likely be able to earn higher cashflows after selling the commodity at higher prices.”

12/13/2016 – Royal Dutch Shell PLC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Even though it has been a volatile year so far for the energy market, Shell has outperformed the Zacks categorized 'Oil & Gas-International Integrated' industry across the past three- and 6-month periods. While The Hague-based supermajor has been able to manage its expenses and progress on its large divestment program, the remarkable speed of its BG integration is what stands apart. Shell's near-term dividend outlook also looks good with the company delivering on its pledge to sustain the payout throughout 2016. However, Shell is experiencing signs of weakness in the refining business on fuel oversupply and weak demand. Worse, Shell has been slow to progress on its promised $30 billion asset disposal plan by 2018. Considering these factors, we think that the current valuation is fair and adequately reflect the company's future growth prospects.”

11/15/2016 – Royal Dutch Shell PLC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

11/2/2016 – Royal Dutch Shell PLC was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC (NYSE:RDS.A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.10 billion. Royal Dutch Shell PLC had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 1.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.799 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of Infinity. Royal Dutch Shell PLC’s payout ratio is 299.07%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc (Shell) is an independent oil and gas company. The Company explores for crude oil and natural gas across the world, both in conventional fields and from sources, such as tight rock, shale and coal formations. The Company is engaged in the principal aspects of the oil and gas industry in approximately 70 countries.

