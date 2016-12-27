Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Darden Restaurants (DRI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI) in the last few weeks:

12/23/2016 – Darden Restaurants had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group.

12/23/2016 – Darden Restaurants had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

12/22/2016 – Darden Restaurants had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

12/21/2016 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

12/21/2016 – Darden Restaurants had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Group. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2016 – Darden Restaurants had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $66.00.

12/20/2016 – Darden Restaurants had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $74.00. They wrote, “We continue to be impressed by the market share gains at Olive Garden, beating the casual dining benchmark (-1.9% comp, -4.0% traffic as measured by Knapp-Track, excluding DRI) by 540 bps. This represented a sequential improvement vs. the 410 bp gap in Q1. DRI also maintained its EPS ($3.87-$3.97) and comp outlook (+1.0% to +2.0%) for FY17.””

12/16/2016 – Darden Restaurants was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/7/2016 – Darden Restaurants had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2016 – Darden Restaurants was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Darden’s shares have outperformed the Retail–Food & Restaurants industry year to date. Most of its brands have been witnessing growth over the past few quarters due to initiatives like simplifying kitchen systems, improving in-restaurant execution, menu innovation and technology-driven moves. The company’s Olive Garden Brand Renaissance plan – aimed to turn around its business – has started reaping benefits. Also, the company’s efforts to check costs are commendable. Backed by these positives, Darden’s fiscal 1Q17 earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the eighth consecutive quarter leading to a rise in fiscal 2017 earnings guidance. Meanwhile, initiatives undertaken to attract guests at all other units also bode well. Yet, rising labor costs and a non-franchised business model might dampen the company’s profits, while a soft consumer spending environment could keep comps under pressure.”

12/1/2016 – Darden Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/29/2016 – Darden Restaurants was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $73.93. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/28/2016 – Darden Restaurants was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) opened at 74.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.77 and its 200-day moving average is $65.66. Darden Restaurants Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.77 and a 1-year high of $79.43.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64. The company earned $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants Inc. will post $3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 8,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $548,486.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,989 shares in the company, valued at $998,832.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 28,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $1,757,093.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,832.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company. The Company owned and operated 1,536 restaurants through its subsidiaries in the United States and Canada, as of May 29, 2016. The Company’s segments include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining (which includes The Capital Grille, and Eddie V’s Prime Seafood and Wildfish Seafood Grille (Eddie V’s)) and Other Business (which includes Yard House, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, consumer-packaged goods and franchise revenues).

