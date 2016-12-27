Investec plc (INVP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Investec plc (LON:INVP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 542.68 ($6.67).

Separately, Numis Securities Ltd lowered Investec plc to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 522 ($6.41) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of Investec plc (LON:INVP) traded up 0.38% during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 525.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 4.70 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 517.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 481.54. Investec plc has a 1-year low of GBX 387.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 545.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a GBX 10 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%.

In other news, insider Glynn Burger sold 221,503 shares of Investec plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 504 ($6.19), for a total value of £1,116,375.12 ($1,371,468.21).

Investec plc Company Profile

Investec plc is a specialist bank and asset manager. The Company provides a range of financial products and services to a client base in various markets, including the United Kingdom and Europe, South Africa, and Asia/Australia. Its segments include Asset Management, Wealth & Investment, and Specialist Banking.

