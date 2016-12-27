InvenSense Inc. (INVN) Cut to Hold at Loop Capital

Loop Capital lowered shares of InvenSense Inc. (NYSE:INVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00.

INVN has been the subject of several other reports. Summit Redstone reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of InvenSense in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Pacific Crest reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of InvenSense in a report on Friday, November 4th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of InvenSense in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Benchmark Co. set a $8.00 target price on shares of InvenSense and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InvenSense from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. InvenSense has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.22.

InvenSense (NYSE:INVN) opened at 12.87 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is $1.21 billion. InvenSense has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average is $7.46.

InvenSense (NYSE:INVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. InvenSense had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $79.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that InvenSense will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other InvenSense news, VP Daniel Goehl sold 5,388 shares of InvenSense stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $48,492.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InvenSense by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,954,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,500,000 after buying an additional 203,830 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of InvenSense by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 60,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of InvenSense by 4.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,520,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,320,000 after buying an additional 60,620 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InvenSense by 46.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 782,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 246,723 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of InvenSense by 35.0% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,357,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after buying an additional 351,954 shares during the period. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InvenSense Company Profile

InvenSense, Inc (InvenSense) is engaged in designing, developing, marketing and selling of sensor system-on-chip (SoC), including accelerometers, gyroscopes and microphones for the mobile, wearable, smart home, gaming, industrial and automotive market segments. The Company delivers solutions based on its motion and sound technology; focused on solutions, such as smartphones, tablets, wearables, console and portable video gaming devices, digital television and set-top box remote controls, fitness accessories, sports equipment, digital still cameras, automobiles, ultra-books, laptops, hearing aids, stabilization systems, tools, navigation devices, remote controlled toys and other household consumer and industrial devices.

