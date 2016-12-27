InterDigital Inc. (IDCC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

InterDigital Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “INTERDIGITAL COMMUNICATIONS develops and markets advanced digital wireless telecommunications systems using proprietary technologies for voice and data communications and has developed an extensive patent portfolio related to those technologies. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Sidoti lowered shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Dougherty & Co lowered shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.63.

Shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) traded up 0.22% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.11. InterDigital has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $98.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.38 and a 200 day moving average of $71.31.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.09. InterDigital had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 40.78%. The business earned $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 107.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that InterDigital will post $8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

In other InterDigital news, CFO Richard Brezski sold 6,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $476,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Merritt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total transaction of $391,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,661,241.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in InterDigital by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,568,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,025,000 after buying an additional 31,587 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in InterDigital by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,932,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Denver Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in InterDigital by 2.6% in the second quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 478,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,635,000 after buying an additional 11,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in InterDigital by 120.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,991,000 after buying an additional 193,253 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in InterDigital by 24.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,724,000 after buying an additional 68,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies for wireless communications. The Company has designed and developed a range of technologies that are used in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including second generation (2G), third generation (3G), fourth generation (4G) and IEEE 802 related products and networks.

