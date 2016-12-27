Insys Therapeutics Inc. (INSY) Short Interest Up 6.3% in December

Insys Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,634,044 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the November 30th total of 17,523,333 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,047,777 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.8 days. Approximately 77.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INSY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insys Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Insys Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Insys Therapeutics from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Insys Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Insys Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) traded up 1.30% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.33. The stock had a trading volume of 600,677 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.42. Insys Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $29.75. The firm has a market cap of $669.61 million, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Insys Therapeutics had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm earned $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Insys Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Insys Therapeutics will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insys Therapeutics news, Director Steven J. Meyer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,892.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 69.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insys Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $107,631,000. Folger Hill Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Insys Therapeutics by 11.4% in the second quarter. Folger Hill Asset Management LP now owns 1,597,945 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,677,000 after buying an additional 163,107 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Insys Therapeutics by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,552,250 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,301,000 after buying an additional 73,495 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in shares of Insys Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $10,199,000. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Insys Therapeutics by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 671,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after buying an additional 26,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Insys Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes supportive care products. The Company’s product Subsys, is a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain (BTCP) in opioid-tolerant patients and a single-use product that delivers fentanyl, an opioid analgesic, for transmucosal absorption underneath the tongue.

